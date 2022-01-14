 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters put out blaze Friday in elevator room atop vacant Miller Furniture building in downtown Greensboro
Firefighters put out blaze Friday in elevator room atop vacant Miller Furniture building in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Firefighters responded to a fire downtown this morning at the vacant Miller Furniture building.

A fourth-story elevator room was completely engulfed by flames before firefighters put it out, officials said at the scene. The building is across the street from Cheescakes by Alex on South Elm Street in the heart of downtown. 

South Greene and South Elm streets were blocked off from McGee Street to Washington Street during the investigation.

There have been no reports of any injuries, police said earlier Friday in a news release.

