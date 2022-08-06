Five years and counting: When will the February One parking deck in downtown Greensboro be completed?

GREENSBORO — For years, the corner of South Davie and East Market streets has been decked out with anything but a finished five-story February One parking deck and Westin Greensboro Hotel.

It’s been a demolition zone, decorated with the remains of a torn-down salon and old utility tunnels.

It’s been a muddied construction sandbox, fenced in and adorned with miniature red barricades.

And its most recent ensemble resembles a parking deck on one end; the other a skeleton of a deck garnished with bright yellow support beams.

Voting for the project passed in 2017, demolition started in 2019 and according to a Q&A released by the city, parking deck projects like this typically take between one and a half to two years from “design to completion.”

So why has this downtown deck dragged out more than twice as long?

A history of stalls

Shortly after the project was green-lit by city officials in 2017, it was red-lit by a court case.

A piece of the area the city planned to build the parking deck on was an easement owned by Cone Denim Entertainment Center, a live entertainment venue on South Elm Street.

After the city threatened to condemn the easement using eminent domain, co-owners Rocco “Rocky” Scarfone and Jeff Furr took the issue to court.

The city ended up settling with the owners, a decision that cost $735,000 and over four months of lost construction time.

Although the case was settled in April 2018, it took the city a year and a half (until September 2019) to start the demolition work and site grading for the deck.

Carrie Reeves is the Greensboro department of transportation’s engineering and operations supervisor and has been working on the February One parking deck project.

Reeves said in an email that one reason it took so long to start work was due to “multiple value engineering iterations” relating to the design of the hotel. Value engineering is a process in construction where products for a project are reviewed to see if there are lower-cost options that lead to the same result.

Another reason is the arrangement that will result in the deck’s construction. Since it is a public-private project with the hotel developers, the city isn’t building the deck — the third party is. This means that the city doesn’t have workers on site every day.

The city also had to go through a review process with the state before work could begin. The North Carolina Building Code changed during the project’s design. While the project was grandfathered under the old code, that created complexity in the review, inspections and construction process.

Clearing a path

Demolition started in September 2019 to clear the empty buildings on the site. But that work ended up being extensive, Reeves said in an email.

Part of that is due to what workers dug up in 2020.

Before it was a construction site for a new parking deck, the corner of South Davie and East Market streets was home to an S&W Cafeteria. The restaurant served up low-cost, Southern-style meals for 24 years before it shut down in 1975.

Although the building was demolished a year after the restaurant closed, it left behind a buried secret that wasn’t uncovered until 44 years later.

In January 2020, construction workers discovered underground tunnels and remnants of the S&W basement at the parking deck site. When it was an S&W, the tunnels held utility lines for the restaurant.

At the time, Jake Keys, the city of Greensboro’s communications manager, said construction would be “going vertical” by mid- or late spring.

It didn’t.

Construction of the deck’s foundation work started in spring 2020, but as mid-spring rolled in, the coronavirus pandemic was already rapidly spreading across the state.

Reeves said in an email that the “unanticipated impacts of the pandemic,” paired with other “multiple unforeseen variables” slowed construction down by about 12 to 18 months.

“Construction of (the) deck didn’t stop,” Reeves said in an email, “but it moved very slowly for the next 9-12 months due to the many unknown variables.”

Vertical construction on top of the foundation finally started in 2021, and is still continuing today with a crane laying down structures to fill the deck's unfinished gaps.

So, when will the deck be done?

Less than a year from now, probably.

Reeves said in an email that the parking deck is scheduled to be finished with construction by April 2023.

After the parking deck is complete, work will begin to build The Westin Greensboro Hotel on top of the south part of the deck, just behind Elm Street Center.

According to its website, The Westin Greensboro is scheduled to open the same year as the parking deck. This gives the hotel construction crew about nine months to build a multi-story 180-room hotel over a parking deck that took over three years to construct.

Regardless of whether the hotel sticks to its timetable or delays the opening date further, Reeves said in an email that the plan is to open the February One deck to the public in summer 2023. This plan entails the deck operating even if hotel construction is still taking place on top of it.

The Westin Greensboro developers told the News & Record there weren’t any updates to share at this time on the hotel's construction schedule. Updates about the hotel will be posted on the Westin Greensboro website.

Reeves said in an email that there aren’t any expected construction stalls that could push the opening date of the parking deck back at this time.

Aftermath of the deck delay

The February One parking deck has had a long history of controversies relating to its cost, need and impact on surrounding businesses.

The City Council approved up to $30 million to fund the parking deck.

This included any money spent for land acquisitions, the design contract and construction contract costs, according to Reeves.

Right before this budget was passed in December 2017, opponents from Democracy Greensboro gathered holding signs reading “no debt for decks” and argued that taxpayers would be paying for a project they had no say in.

Other opponents included two City Council members, Sharon Hightower and Michelle Kennedy, who voted against the project.

Three years later, Hightower and Kennedy voted against the project again when an updated total of $37 million needed to be approved by the council in December 2020. The council approved the new cost.

The original $30 million approval set aside $25.9 million for construction contract costs, long before the pandemic drew out the work for months.

If construction costs are increased as a result of this wait, Reeves said in an email that it would have to be approved by the City Council.

Reeves didn’t respond to emailed questions about whether the extra $7 million is due to the additional time it has taken to build the deck or how that money would be spent.

The money for the deck will be paid by the city through limited obligation bonds, funded by a debt service that includes money from monthly and hourly parking rates and property/sales taxes taken from new developments the city predicts will happen as a result of the new deck.

According to Reeves, the city plans to finance this debt service over a 20-year period.

Rates downtown for monthly parking are now $100, a $35 increase compared to 2017 when the parking deck project first started. And according to a Q&A from the city, rates will continue to increase.

From now until 2025, monthly parking rates will increase by $5 to $7 each year to “help service the project debt.” The city has not said if the new deck will impact hourly prices.

Reeves said in an email that any potential parking rate increases are determined on an annual basis and are changed according to a schedule that is made based on operational and debt service costs.

Is the deck needed?

Some have questioned the need for another downtown parking deck.

At City Council meetings, parking deck opponents asked the city to delay the project to allow for more time to determine if there was a need for more parking and more hotel rooms.

According to the then-general manager of another hotel downtown, there wasn’t, at least for the hotel.

At the City Council meeting in 2017, Megan Weathersbee said that hotel occupancy at the downtown Marriott was only 59.3%, which was below the then national average of 65%. The hotel also saw occupancy drop by 1.3% from the year before.

But the city said the parking deck was needed, based on projected increases of 400-600 employees for downtown business Lincoln Financial and a comprehensive parking study and department of transportation validation that pointed to an influx of growth downtown and need for at least one more parking deck.

However, Lincoln Financial didn’t back the city’s claims, declining to provide the number of eventual employees and the last comprehensive parking study was done in 2010, which at the time was 7 years old. And the validation, although from 2015, had no paper trail for the study’s review.

Opponents asked if the city would conduct a new comprehensive study before moving ahead with the project. Instead, the City Council voted to move forward, noting at the same meeting that the hotel developers “couldn’t afford any further delay” and were “under some time constraints.”

Stephen Carter, the business and parking manager for the city, said a comprehensive study was likely not done then because of the development pressure in connection with the construction of the parking deck.

A couple of months after the 2017 meeting, the city released a parking services and evaluation study which estimated that all of the parking decks downtown, including February One, would be at 51% to 90% capacity by 2023.

It was conducted by Kimley-Horn, the same company designing the February One parking deck.

Now, the city is looking to do a comprehensive parking study this year, after “additional pressure for parking downtown” spurred in the South Elm area, according to Carter.

These additional pressures include anecdotes, complaints and direct observations.

Carter said in an email that ongoing complaints have come from parking spilling over into the Southside neighborhood on nights and weekends and the private surface lot at the end of West Lewis Street, which is regularly at or near capacity.

And the Greensboro Police Department has had to intervene by closing a portion of that intersection because of the surrounding on-street parking also being near or at capacity.

Carter said the upcoming comprehensive parking study will use available parking results and projections on anticipated development to evaluate what the city’s parking needs are.

Those results could include parking deck-specific trends, similar to those conducted in the Kimley-Horn study. The city also wants to use the study to see how parking has evolved in a post-pandemic Greensboro.

“We want to look at changes in the number of cars,” Carter said. “Changes in the number of people coming back to work and percentages that they don’t anticipate coming back to work. Hopefully, the consultant will provide numbers regarding those trends.”

The new study was expected to begin this summer.

In the meantime, to address some of the ongoing street parking complaints, Carter said in an email that the city has provided temporary parking south of Gate City Boulevard to serve businesses at the end of downtown.

Access blocked

But one business downtown is still in a legal tug of war with the city over parking.

Cone Denim settled its case with the city in 2018, however, the argument remains the same, the venue's owners say.

“Throughout this process while they’ve been building this parking deck, we’ve been telling them, you are in our easement, you are in our easement,” said Drew Brown, a lawyer representing Rocky Scarfone, one of the owners of Cone Denim. “Even though we told them, the city’s parking deck is now permanently constructed in our easement.”

According to the settlement, during construction the city is supposed to provide a 15- by 80-foot parking easement and a 14- by 70-foot shared access easement. This is so tour buses can access the back of Cone Denim’s building and park for shows.

“We explained to them that we don’t have either of those at all,” Scarfone said.

Without an easement for tour buses to easily load and unload into the building, there’s no major artists. Without major artists, Cone Denim’s revenue is impacted.

“Cone Denim’s business is destroyed,” Brown said. “They have a constructed parking deck and we now cannot get what we agreed that they would give us. He (Scarfone) cannot get a booking from a major act, because they have no ability to get their bus in and out.”

The city declined to comment on the settlement.

Opening in 2023

When complete, the five-story February One Parking Deck will have about 720 parking spaces, including bicycle parking and a parking office. It will also include five electric vehicle charging stations, which could become up to 350 spaces in the future if necessary, Reeves said in an email.

The second through fifth levels of the deck will spread across February One street, with retail and restaurant space along South Davie Street.

The deck is scheduled to be finished with construction by April 2023, and open to the public by that summer.