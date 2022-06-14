Here are some facts and details about Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14:
Just In
Flag Day: Here's what you need to know about the holiday
Related to this story
Most Popular
Children are expected to begin arriving at the boarding school in July, officials said in the release.
HPU's new law school dean among those who, according to media reports, had calls with former President Trump after Capitol attack
Mark Martin was named Tuesday as High Point University's founding dean of its new law school.
Police say they are now investigating a homicide after Sherrod Ferebee, 21, of Greensboro, died.
Josh Scovens, who graduated last month as valedictorian for Middle College at N.C. A&T, wants to be a pediatrician. But first, he’ll be a basketball player for the Black Knights of West Point.
Badly burned at just 12 days old, she was rejected by community members in her native Laos. Then she moved to the U.S. and found a new community to embrace her at High Point Central High School.
The hours-long footage covers the tense standoff between Joseph Lopez and police officers from the time they came on the scene until EMS personnel arrived and attempted to revive Lopez, who was shot in the head. Greensboro interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle on Monday requested a judge's permission for the footage to be released.
Bennett College will be the location for a new U.S. Small Business Administration Women's Business Center, the only one of its kind in Greensboro. The center is expected to help women in Greensboro and the surrounding areas with tasks like developing business plans, marketing, managing finances and accessing loans, grants and investments.
High Point police have arrested one person and charged her with concealing a body in connection with the death of a Davidson County man who ha…
Witnesses said a blue or black Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV struck the child and was last seen traveling north on NC 61 in the area of Homeview Road, toward Interstate 40/85.
The county is considered to have a higher risk of illness and strain on the region's health care system from COVID-19 than in recent months, according to CDC metrics.