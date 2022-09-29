Flash flooding possible in Guilford County as Tropical Storm Ian moves into the area

GREENSBORO — Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian could bring flash flooding to Guilford County on Friday, forecasters warned Thursday.

Guilford County could get 3 to 6 inches of rain on Friday, the National Weather Service predicted. That's more than a month's worth of rain, Mike Strickler, a NWS meteorologist in Raleigh, said by phone Thursday morning. Wind gusts also could reach as high as 45 mph.

The NWS issued a tropical storm warning and a flood watch for the county, both through Saturday morning.

Strickler said Guilford County would see the most damaging effects from the storm on Friday, with some isolated showers through the weekend. Guilford County Schools has moved its Friday classes online and canceled all activities that day. School districts in Rockingham, Randolph, Alamance and Forsyth counties and Asheboro City Schools are closed Friday because of the storm. Some outdoor weekend events were canceled, including Art in the Arboretum on Sunday.

Scott Muthersbaugh, deputy public information officer for Guilford County Emergency Management, said drivers should plan for additional drive time to get wherever they are going, due to the possibility of flooded roads.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also stressed the danger for drivers during a news conference about the coming storm on Thursday afternoon.

“Most important: don’t drive through water on the roads,” Cooper said. “We are seeing people right now being rescued from cars in Florida. Don’t take the chance.”

The uncertainty of the storm's exact path Thursday afternoon had state officials trying to cover all their bases.

The state deployed some swift-water and urban search and rescue teams that had been stationed in the eastern part of the state to the central and western parts of the state, including the Triad.

"Having the teams stationed in central North Carolina along the major throughways are going to allow us to move them either direction," said N.C. Director of Emergency Management William Ray.

The NWS warning for Guilford County indicates "significant" impacts from flooding, such as creeks and rivers spilling their banks in a few places. That's along with "limited" impacts from wind, which could break off large limbs, snap or uproot trees, blow over roadway signs and fences and damage things like porches, carports and unanchored mobile homes.

Although they don't expect widespread power outages, state leaders said high winds and saturated ground could cause trees to topple into power lines. Susanna Black, senior communications manager for Duke Energy, said the utility is stressing that the fastest, most efficient way to report outages is by texting 57801.

Muthersbaugh stressed that residents should stay away from anything that looks like a downed line, even if the power is out. Residents also should be wary of trees that have broken but not completely fallen.

He recommended that county residents sign up for emergency alerts at www.readyguilford.org to stay up-to-date on changing conditions.