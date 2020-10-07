Flying high: PTI turns parking lot into movie theater to show 'Up'

Looking up at the airport you'll see more than just planes next month.

Two big outdoor screens set up in the South Parking Lot at Piedmont Triad International Airport will be showing the Disney/Pixar flick "Up" on Nov. 7.

Airport officials said the event will serve several purposes, from engaging the community to recognizing sponsors and participants of the 2020 Run on the Runway, which raised just under $100,000 for food banks in Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem, according to a news release announcing the outdoor screening. Proceeds from the $20 per-vehicle entry fee will raise money for local food banks.

“Drive-in movies aren’t exactly business as usual for PTI,” Paul Mengert, chairman of the Airport Authority, said in a news release. “But 2020 isn’t exactly a typical year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The PG animated film "Up" tells the story of Carl Fredriksen (Ed Asner), a retired balloon salesman, who ties thousands of balloons to his home to seek the famed Paradise Falls in South America that his wife always wanted to visit. He finds both adventure and friendship with 8-year-old stowaway Russell (Jordan Nagai) and talking dog Dug (Bob Peterson).