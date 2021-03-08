Foam recycling site opens in Greensboro

"I’m not besmirching the city because it would be a tax burden for them to be able to do this," Abrams said. "I hope someday they’ll be able to. ... But it’s not something that the citizens would likely like their tax dollars to be increased for to pay for."

So far, 6,000 pounds of foam has been processed at the West Gate City Boulevard site.

Along with the individual recycler, the committee is targeting businesses that acquire a large amount of foam and directing them to take advantage of the new recycling opportunity. Abrams said several medical offices in the Cone Health system are now recycling with them, along with Greensboro Allergy Center. Injections. Medications are delivered to the medical facilities in foam coolers, and that waste adds up quickly.

Abrams said it's important to note that they only accept clean and dry #6 Styrofoam, which does not include packing peanuts or the flexible foam sheets that often come wrapped around fragile items. The No. 6 Styrofoam sometimes has the number six written on it to indicate what it is, but includes most other forms of foam, including packaging foam, egg cartons and foam plates, bowls and cups.

Currently, the foam densifer is running two or three times a week. Sometimes they get behind because of large drop-offs, but that's not a bad thing.

"Having too much foam is exactly what we want," Abrams said.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.