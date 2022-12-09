 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food giveaway set for Saturday in High Point

HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Re-entry Program is hosting a food giveaway on Saturday.

The food will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at 211 S. Centennial St. Boxes will be distributed until they are gone, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The food boxes can feed a family of three for up to a week, the release said. 

The sheriff’s office hosted a canned food drive during November and employees donated and/or collected 7,475 canned food items, according to the release.

