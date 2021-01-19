For Guilford high school students in danger of not graduating, this rebooted program may help

If families believe their student meets the criteria and don't get an invitation, they should contact their schools, Oakley said. Even if they ultimately aren't eligible, there are likely other ways a school can provide additional help.

Oakley said there are plans to serve roughly 100 students per school for each of the district's 15 high schools. One learning hub would operate in each school. There would be two sessions — one from about 9:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., the other from 1 to about 4 p.m. Students might participate in one or both sessions.

The district expects to offer bus transportation and breakfast and lunch.

Oakley said the district has made progress in distributing mobile hotspots to students without reliable home internet and there are more hotspots available. These days, she explained, officials are hearing fewer concerns from families about lack of internet and more about students who feel like they badly need in-person help or who have fallen behind to the point that it may be difficult to catch up.

As it stands, the learning hubs are expected to offer students a place to work and use the internet, but with the added help of instructional staff on hand to provide academic assistance as they participate in classes and assignments.

District leaders are still waiting to find out whether they will receive a grant that could allow them to expand their offerings. They hope to include in-person tutoring from college students and recent graduates.

