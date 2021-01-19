For Guilford high school students in danger of not graduating, this rebooted program may help

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is starting a new effort to provide in-person support for high school students at risk of not graduating on time.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most high school students in the county are learning remotely, which has been a challenging environment for some.
In the early fall, the school system opened a series of weekday "learning centers" and Saturday "learning hubs" at schools in or near neighborhoods and communities where data shows more than two-thirds of households lack broadband connectivity.
District leaders closed middle and elementary school learning centers in October for what they expected to be the upcoming return of those students to school, although middle schoolers have yet to resume in-person learning.
Several high schools continued providing support to students on their own terms, but the district-level project basically came to a halt.
Whitney Oakley, the school system's chief academic officer, said the new effort is a reboot, specifically targeting high school students with risk factors associated with not graduating on time. Those include students who have not passed an end-of-course test, have failed a course or are chronically absent.
The new weekday support opportunities will operate on an invite-only basis. Schools will identify students who meet the criteria and send invitations to their families within the next couple of weeks.
If families believe their student meets the criteria and don't get an invitation, they should contact their schools, Oakley said. Even if they ultimately aren't eligible, there are likely other ways a school can provide additional help.
Oakley said there are plans to serve roughly 100 students per school for each of the district's 15 high schools. One learning hub would operate in each school. There would be two sessions — one from about 9:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., the other from 1 to about 4 p.m. Students might participate in one or both sessions.
The district expects to offer bus transportation and breakfast and lunch.
Oakley said the district has made progress in distributing mobile hotspots to students without reliable home internet and there are more hotspots available. These days, she explained, officials are hearing fewer concerns from families about lack of internet and more about students who feel like they badly need in-person help or who have fallen behind to the point that it may be difficult to catch up.
As it stands, the learning hubs are expected to offer students a place to work and use the internet, but with the added help of instructional staff on hand to provide academic assistance as they participate in classes and assignments.
District leaders are still waiting to find out whether they will receive a grant that could allow them to expand their offerings. They hope to include in-person tutoring from college students and recent graduates.
