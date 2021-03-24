For Guilford schools, a milestone: A new laptop or tablet available for each student

That included $19 million in federal CARES Act funding. The rest, she said, the district pulled together from other sources, such as state coronavirus assistance and from its budget.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Candace Salmon-Hosey, the district's technology chief, said that some departments were also able to purchase devices from their own budgets, bringing the total number of new devices loaned to students and staff to 80,900 as of Wednesday.

The district has 69,968 students with about 22,500 still learning remotely. Most students have returned to in-person classes, but many middle and high school students are still receiving only two days of in-person instruction per week.

The district ordered 13,000 devices last spring before the rest of the funding came through. Those arrived in time for the beginning of the school year. According to Henry, the district had been told to expect the remainder by December, but she warned that other school districts had seen delays during the pandemic.

Teacher laptops from that order came in December, but Chromebooks for students in fourth through 12th grades didn't arrive until after winter break.