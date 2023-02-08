GREENSBORO — In the final minute of the Guilford County Schools spelling bee on Tuesday, Brown Summit Middle School’s Nam Tran needed just one more right answer to clinch the win.

Fittingly, that word was “probative,” which means either “serving to test or try” or “serving to prove,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Tuesday’s bee was the first in-person, districtwide bee that Guilford County Schools has held since the onset of the pandemic. The district conducted last year’s bee virtually through video chat with students on computers at their individual schools, each monitored by an adult.

This year’s event was a nerve-wracking return to the microphone.

Roughly a third of the district’s elementary and middle schools held spelling bees and sent a winner to this year’s districtwide competition.

The bee started shortly after 9 a.m., and stretched until nearly 1 p.m., including a lunch break.

One of the more dramatic parts came midway through the morning, in the third round, when the competition got harder. The words “chiasmus” (a two-part sentence or phrase, where the second part is a reversal of the first) and “misericords” (ledges projecting from the underside of a hinged seat in a choir stall) were among those that tripped up contestants.

However, the last few students in the round caught a lucky break.

Officials, following the Scripps spelling bee protocol, read words in the order provided. When the first list ran out, they switched to the second batch of words. But that list started out with easy selections, meaning the last few students in the third round had to face words such as “bookworm” and “scold.”

Still, that luck only helped those but so far, with none of them making it into the last several rounds.

Tuesday’s runner-up was Chloe Brim, an Allen Middle School seventh-grader whose favorite word to spell in the bee was “ferret.”

Both she and Tran beamed as they accepted trophies at the end of the competition.

Tran will advance to the regional spelling bee on March 5 in Charlotte.

“I’m excited about that,” the seventh-grader said.

The winner Brown Summit Middle School seventh-grader Nam Tran accepts the trophy for winning the Guilford County Schools District Spelling Bee.