For International Dog Day, some dogs got a fun day in the park

Find out where dogs can run free and play in Guilford County.

The world celebrated its canine companions on Friday, the annual observation of International Dog Day. It has been celebrated since 2004. For some lucky mutts, perhaps they got treated to one of those new "dog doughnut" biscuits from Krispy Kreme. For some, it was a visit to a local park.

Royce Standalone

Royce, a 13-week-old pit-mix, returns a ball to Rena Williams inside the small-dog park at Griffin Community Recreation Center in Greensboro on Friday. Williams adopted the puppy at Guilford County Animal Services two weeks ago. Royce was returning to the park for the first time after training for about a week. "He's a good listener," said Williams.
Royce Standalone

Yuna, a 3-year-old blue nose pit bull, sits in the back seat of Mike Miller's truck after a visit to the large-dog park at Griffin Community Recreation Center in Greensboro on Friday.
