For International Dog Day, some dogs got a fun day in the park

The world celebrated its canine companions on Friday, the annual observation of International Dog Day. It has been celebrated since 2004. For some lucky mutts, perhaps they got treated to one of those new "dog doughnut" biscuits from Krispy Kreme. For some, it was a visit to a local park.
Royce, a 13-week-old pit-mix, returns a ball to Rena Williams inside the small-dog park at Griffin Community Recreation Center in Greensboro on Friday. Williams adopted the puppy at Guilford County Animal Services two weeks ago. Royce was returning to the park for the first time after training for about a week. "He's a good listener," said Williams.