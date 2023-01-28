For Jamestown's Mary Browning, uncovering history was a 'labor of love'

GREENSBORO — Jamestown historian, author, editor and columnist Mary Browning, was a "library of knowledge," and a "brilliant" resource, according to local history colleagues.

Browning died last week, at the age of 93.

"She’s transcribed probably linear miles of records," said Shawn Rogers, director of the Mendenhall Homeplace in Jamestown. "She spent the hours in the dusty, dirty cellars and archives."

Historic Jamestown Society, which runs the site, has an award named in Browning's honor. Rogers said that beside her many other contributions, Browning was among an informal group that would get together with him at the old homeplace on Thursdays and share whatever they'd discovered in their research throughout the week.

In addition to her historical books and other writings, Browning penned a periodic column for the N&R from 2005 to 2016. The column often focused on Jamestown history and happenings.

Gwen Erickson, the Quaker archivist and special collections librarian at Guilford College, said she appreciated Browning's down-to-earth nature.

"She struck me as someone who just appreciated the human condition and the complexities of people," she said. When Browning was doing historical research, Erickson said, Browning wouldn't be phased by coming across a scandal.

"She'd make some sort of wry comment about 'people are people,'" she said. "That would keep things in perspective."

Stephan Rantz, a research associate at the High Point public library's Heritage Research Center, said he took classes on genealogy from Browning at Guilford Technical Community College.

"You couldn’t ask for anyone clearer or more patient, and that's exactly what you want when you are learning genealogical processes," he said.

Edith Brady, the director of the High Point museum, said Browning was generous with her time and meticulous in her work in illuminating the history of her adopted home.

"It was a labor of love," she said.