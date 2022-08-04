For second time in a year, FaithAction searches for a new executive director

GREENSBORO — FaithAction International House is again looking for an executive director.

It's the second time in a year — after Eniris Riddick, hired in February, took a job with the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation as one of two program officers overseeing the organization's social and economic justice area. She bested a pool of 125 applicants for positions with the Winston-Salem based foundation.

Riddick has previously worked for a number of nonprofits, including Catholic Charities and Family Services Inc.

She served as FaithAction's interim executive director in 2021 after David Fraccaro left.

The award-winning organization focuses on service, outreach and advocacy.

"We were very excited to have her with us as long as we did and we are sad to see her go," said Adriana Adams, who chairs the organizations's board.

In a news release from the foundation, Riddick says that she wants to help the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation further its goals.

"The Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation is a pillar in the community, an organization that embraces change and continues learning and adjusting to the emergent needs of North Carolina," Riddick said. "I am excited to start working to continue moving their mission forward."

Adams said that the agency's board will meet later this month to discuss a search for a new executive director but that their outreach continues.

"I'm really confident in our amazing staff," Adams said.

At FaithAction, Riddick helped to successfully write much-needed grants as she worked to further the group's mission of supporting immigrants, among other things.

FaithAction has long been celebrated on a national stage for its support and problem-solving for the diverse immigrant community. The 26-year-old agency won a share of a $1 million international prize in 2019 for its innovative and thoughtful approach for getting immigrants, the homeless and other people a form of identification that is recognized by agencies — populations that typically don’t have the necessary documents needed to get traditional forms of ID. The idea was replicated in other communities and states.

FaithAction’s mission took on a heightened urgency during the coronavirus pandemic. The agency received $200,000 in emergency funds that were used to help 2,000 local immigrants and refugees who were out of work or experiencing some other hardship related to the pandemic.

Many didn’t qualify for federal stimulus checks meant to provide financial aid.