For some, appearing before Guilford's traffic court was a case of wrong time, right place

GREENSBORO — More than a couple of people showed up in the early afternoon Wednesday at the Guilford County Courthouse expecting to go before the traffic court — only to find out they were late. Really late.

They should've actually been in court at 8:30 a.m.

Their citations, however, had a 1:30 p.m. time on them.

Some were anxious — not showing up could have triggered an order for their arrest, depending on the severity of the charges.

But it really wasn't their fault. A few months ago, traffic courts were combined. Signs went up around the courthouse and local law enforcement agencies were notified.

Apparently, though, some law enforcement officers still used the old court times in writing citations, said Chief Assistant District Attorney Stephen Cole.

"And people are going by what's on their citations," Cole said.

Folks who show up as their citation reflects are being told to go to the Guilford County Clerk of Court's office to get their court appearance rescheduled, Cole said.

"They need to do that right away," Cole said.

It's unclear how many people might have been given the wrong times.

Others holding citations for a future traffic case with an afternoon session should contact the clerk's office for instructions on what to do next. Individual court dates can be confirmed online.