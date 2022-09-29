 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecasted weekend rain, wind cancels Triad area events

Ian has weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 65 mph and higher gusts, according to the 5am update from the National Hurricane Center.

GREENSBORO — The heavy rain and wind expected this weekend from Tropical Storm Ian has prompted the cancellation of popular events.

Greensboro Beautiful has canceled Art in the Arboretum, scheduled for Sunday.

Event Coordinator Mebane Ham cited the interest of public safety and conditions of the garden.

The Randolph Arts Guild has canceled its 48th annual fall festival, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. 

The guild board's news release cited the "safety of our vendors, entertainers, attendees, sponsors and downtown merchants."

The Women's Only 5K Walk & Run scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The new date will be announced later. 

On Wednesday the North Carolina Zoo also announced it would be closed Friday and Saturday because of the storm. 

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

