Forecasters warn drivers will face patchy fog in Triad until 11 p.m. Saturday
RALEIGH — Drivers are advised to be careful in the Triad this evening because of patchy dense fog, the National Weather Service warned.

There are already patches of fog cropping up across much of the Piedmont, and especially the Triad region, NWS said. Conditions will continue through at least 11 p.m., with visibility dropping to nearly zero at times in isolated patches, the weather service said.

Forecasters said drivers should use low beam headlights, leave extra distance between vehicles, and take care when going through intersections.

