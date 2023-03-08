GREENSBORO — Khari Garvin, the former president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Greensboro, has joined the Biden Administration to oversee the Office of Head Start in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Garvin’s last day at the United Way was last week, but his new position wasn’t revealed until recently. He began his new job on Monday.

Garvin previously said that he was leaving for a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” while awaiting an official announcement by his new employer.

The move was announced by the Greensboro United Way, which is focused on reducing generational poverty. The agency recently revealed the results of its First Bold Goal Data Report, which showed 120 households have worked their way out of poverty through the United Way’s Success Centers.

The Greensboro United Way now finds itself looking for a new face of the agency for the second time since Michelle Gethers-Clark, who oversaw the community anti-poverty initiative, left to become the chief diversity officer for Visa.

That also says a lot about the candidates and the work being done here, according to United Way leadership.

“The fact that our last two CEOs have been approached with opportunities to utilize their expertise in broader national and global leadership roles speaks to the fact that (the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s) local strategy is both recognized and working,” said Davida Martin, chair of the board.

The board will soon launch a search for Garvin’s successor.

Garvin — who could not be reached on Tuesday — long had ties on the state level with the federal children’s early education program before joining the Greensboro agency as CEO in 2021.

Garvin has spent most of his career helping others overcome their obstacles, including children who statistics would say have a greater tendency to drop out of school or not fulfill their potential because of the circumstances into which they were born.

When hired, Garvin had worked with some of the most established organizations focused on solutions to children and families living in poverty, including Save the Children, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and Head Start.

Immediately before joining Greensboro’s United Way, Garvin served as executive director of Save the Children’s $30 million portfolio of regional Head Start programs where he managed over 400 staff serving children and families in communities across six states.