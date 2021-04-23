Former Greensboro Zoning Commission member apologizes after 'disrespectful' exchange with Black resident

GREENSBORO — A construction contractor who was removed from his position on the Zoning Commission has apologized for what he calls a "disrespectful" exchange between himself and a Black woman during a meeting earlier this week.
Tony Collins, a partner in Collins & Galyon General Contractors in Greensboro, told the News & Record that he doesn't want to offer any excuses for his actions toward Dr. Carrie Rosario, who was speaking by videoconference about her concerns on a rezoning that might affect her neighborhood.
In the video, Collins is seen questioning Rosario about the relevance of her comments and referring to her as “Mrs. Rosario.”
“It’s Dr. Rosario, thank you,” she said.
“If Mrs. Rosario has something ...” Collins said.
“Dr. Rosario,” she replied.
“I’m sorry,” Collins said. “Your name says on here Carrie Rosario. Hey, Carrie.”
“It’s Dr. Rosario,” she said. “I (wouldn’t) call you Tony, so please, sir, call me as I would like to be called. That’s how I’m identified.”
“It doesn’t really matter,” Collins said.
“It matters to me,” Rosario said. “Out of respect I would like you to call me by the name I’m asking you to call me by.”
“Your screen says Carrie Rosario,” Collins said.
“My name is Dr. Carrie Rosario and it really speaks very negatively of you as a commissioner to be disrespectful,” she said.
“I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but you’re negotiating something that happened four years ago,” Collins said.
After a recording of the exchange was played before City Council on Tuesday, Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who is Black and holds a Ph.D. degree, said that Black women with higher education are not often accorded the advantages that white women with only high school degrees get.
“The thing that has been one of the driving forces for African Americans is education,” Wells said.
After a 30-minute discussion in which Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann offered to speak with Collins about his behavior, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower made a motion to remove him from the Zoning Commission.
Now, Collins has issued an apology to council.
"There is no good excuse for my interaction with Dr. Rosario so I will not try to offer one," he wrote in a letter sent to the News & Record. "Citizens deserve better. ... I failed to live up to my own standards and to yours. I regret that sincerely."
In a phone interview on Friday, Collins said he intended to send the letter to council on Wednesday. However, the email didn't go through, so it was sent Thursday morning.
He has since heard from Rosario after reaching out to her on Wednesday morning. She left him a "gracious message," Collins said.
"I am so appreciative of her reaching back to me after I called her," he said. "She didn't have to and she did."
In response to suggestions that his behavior was racially motivated, Collins said that "anybody that deals with" him would know that gender or race wouldn't have changed his behavior.
"I'm not saying that to make an excuse. It wouldn't matter who it is. It was disrespectful."
And though he said he isn't looking to justify his behavior, Collins does think he has learned from the experience.
"I live and work in a world of construction," he said. "We fight and tussle all day long and then we're friends at the end of the day.
"It's a little bit in my nature and I hate to say that. I didn't think. I really had no intent of disrespecting, but I certainly did."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.