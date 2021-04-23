Former Greensboro Zoning member apologizes after 'disrespectful' exchange with Black resident

"There is no good excuse for my interaction with Dr. Rosario so I will not try to offer one," he wrote in a letter sent to the News & Record. "Citizens deserve better. ... I failed to live up to my own standards and to yours. I regret that sincerely."

In a phone interview on Friday, Collins said he intended to send the letter to council on Wednesday. However, the email didn't go through, so it was sent Thursday morning.

He has since heard from Rosario after reaching out to her on Wednesday morning. She left him a "gracious message," Collins said.

"I am so appreciative of her reaching back to me after I called her," he said. "She didn't have to and she did."

In response to suggestions that his behavior was racially motivated, Collins said that "anybody that deals with" him would know that gender or race wouldn't have changed his behavior.

"I'm not saying that to make an excuse. It wouldn't matter who it is. It was disrespectful."

And though he said he isn't looking to justify his behavior, Collins does think he has learned from the experience.

"I live and work in a world of construction," he said. "We fight and tussle all day long and then we're friends at the end of the day.

"It's a little bit in my nature and I hate to say that. I didn't think. I really had no intent of disrespecting, but I certainly did."

