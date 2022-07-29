Former Guilford sheriff Walter 'Sticky' Burch died Thursday at age 103

GREENSBORO — Former Guilford County Sheriff Walter “Sticky” Burch had lots of stories.

Like how he got the nickname “Sticky,” which the longtime Greensboro native was better known as than his real name.

The 1938 Greensboro (now Grimsley) Senior High graduate lettered in wrestling, track and football. He was 15 when his father died, and he told News & Record columnist Harry Thetford that legendary Grimsley football coach Bob Jamieson was like a father to him.

“It is an urban legend that Coach Jamieson gave me the nickname that stuck with me more than my birth name,” Burch told Thetford in 2017. “I played end on the football team for three years. You can be assured, Coach Jamieson was never convinced I could catch footballs like I had ‘sticky’ fingers. Anyhow, the name stuck.”

Burch, who only recently stopped driving, died Thursday at the age of 103, surrounded by family. Funeral details are incomplete. His wife of 65 years, Mary Jones Burch, died in 2011.

He was a member of the Rotary Club of Greensboro, the Oriental Shrine Club, and the One Hundred Club of political and business leaders. Also, he belonged to the Greensboro Jaycees’ service-oriented Old Timers Club.

He also served as chairman of the N.C. Sheriffs’ Training and Standards Commission.

In 1986, Burch won the first of two four-year terms he would serve as sheriff.

“An incredible institution,” said former Greensboro Mayor Keith Holliday, who had known Burch almost all his life and often visited him at the Heritage Greens campus, where he lived independently.

“He’d sit out under the portico near the lobby holding court,” Holliday said. “He could talk to you about anything.”

On Memorial Day, Holliday and a few friends and others, including former Mayor John Forbis and Harold Moag, held a reverse tribute parade with him seated on the portico.

“He was just a hero to a lot of people, including me,” Holliday said.

Before running for sheriff, Burch retired in 1981 from the Greensboro Police Department as an assistant chief after a 40-year career there.

As sheriff, he was credited with improving morale, modernizing operations with improved equipment and technology, and initiating sound hiring and promotion procedures and better training.

Burch claimed Greensboro as his hometown because the family lived there but he was born in Asheville while his mother was visiting.

Jokes aside about his nickname, he did play on the 1938 Grimsley state championship football team coached by Jamieson and earned football and track scholarships to Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. He would later serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II, where he was first assigned to flight school and later for photo reconnaissance training when he didn’t meet all the flight requirements.

“Flying was fun,” he said in 2017. “I loved the PT-17 Stearman we trained in and did very well during take-offs and in-flight, but not so well with landings. Two out of three wasn’t good enough.”

Afterward, his assignment included photographing where the ground troops were going.

He would come back to Greensboro and the police department, where he had served a year before the war. He had earlier applied to become an officer after working for the city’s tax department in 1941. At night, he often went on ride-alongs with officers.

“There were a lot of exciting things that we got involved in,” Burch said in 1994 as he was about to retire from the department. “Back then we chased bootleggers like we work drug cases now.”

After retiring, Burch was convinced to run for Guilford County sheriff, besting a young BJ Barnes twice.

“I was happily retired when asked to run for sheriff,” Burch said previously. “My wife did not want me to run and was the happiest girl in town when BJ Barnes ‘retired me’ the third time I ran.”

Still, he remained a board member of Crime Stoppers until recently.