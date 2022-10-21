Former longtime assistant DA appointed Guilford County Superior Court judge

RALEIGH — A former assistant district attorney for Guilford County has been appointed to fill an opening on the Guilford County Superior Court bench.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced Stephanie L. Reese will fill the vacancy created by the recent retirement of senior resident Superior Court Judge John O. "Joe" Craig III. Craig, who was initially appointed to fill an opening on the bench in 2002, was halfway through his latest eight-year term.

“Stephanie Reese will bring years of legal expertise to the bench,” Cooper said in a news release. “I am thankful for her willingness to serve as a Superior Court Judge.”

Reese worked in the Guilford County District Attorney's Office from 2000 to 2018, when she ran unsuccessfully for district attorney. Since 2018, she has been an assistant district attorney in Rockingham County.

She has also worked as an adjunct professor for the law schools at Elon and Wake Forest universities. Reese has a bachelor’s degree from Utah State University and a Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law.