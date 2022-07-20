Former NC NAACP leader, Greensboro pastor, the Rev. Anthony Spearman, has died

GREENSBORO — The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a former state NAACP president and longtime social justice advocate, has died.

Family members confirmed on Facebook Wednesday that Spearman, 71, died Tuesday. Spearman, a former substance abuse counselor and president of the N.C. Council of Churches, served on the Guilford County Board of Elections up until his death.

Spearman was elected in 2017 as the N.C. NAACP president and served for one term. He lost last year to Deborah Dicks Maxwell but was contesting the election. He had recently filed a lawsuit against national NAACP leadership as well as Maxwell, alleging defamation and a conspiracy to have him removed from office, according to an exclusive report last month in the Carolina Peacemaker.

Before being elected to succeed the Rev. William Barber, the soft-spoken but direct Spearman had been a faithful lieutenant in the state NAACP.

Over the years, he had honed his own reputation as a social-justice warrior.

"He helped to make the footprint," Barber told the News & Record in a 2019 interview. "If you look back, Dr. Spearman was right there."

More introvert to Barber's extreme extrovert, Spearman was one of the original 17 protesters at the "Moral Monday" demonstrations starting in 2013 against Republican-led legislative policies they felt were attacks on the poor, with both Barber and Spearman being arrested.

In 2012, Spearman was among the few Black pastors in the state to speak out against Amendment One, a constitutional amendment that defined marriage as between a man and a woman.

Spearman, the former pastor of Phillips A.M.E. Zion Church in Greensboro, had also served as a third vice president of the NAACP over a heavily-minority district that had some of the worst poverty in North Carolina.

During his tenure, Spearman traveled the state rallying people against policies aimed at the poor, people of color and members of the gay community.

"Educating people," Spearman said in 2019," is empowering them."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates at greensboro.com.