A former Page High School teacher jailed on child sex charges previously worked at a public charter school in Winston-Salem, and during a time when authorities say he was investigated — but never charged — in a sexual assault case at a school in High Point in 2019.

Tamara Turner, CEO of Quality Education Academy, confirmed Mark Johnson Jr., 34, worked there between August 2019 to June 30, 2022. The position he formerly held was as a high school business education teacher.

“We can disclose that all employees having contact with students are screened by the school for criminal background checks as required by state law,” Turner said in an email to the News & Record.

She declined to comment on whether Johnson left on his own terms or if the school would be conducting an investigation after his recent arrest on charges of statutory rape and indecent liberties with children. She said the academy has “strict guidelines with respect to commenting about former employees.”

In February 2022, Johnson was investigated after someone contacted High Point police about a sexual assault that occurred in 2019, according to a spokeswoman for the department. No charges were filed and no arrests were made, and the case is currently categorized as “inactive,” spokeswoman Victoria Ruvio said in an email.

A redacted copy of the police report shows the incident occurred at a school in the southern section of the city. The suspect and victim knew each other, according to the report.

The report does not identify the school or have information about the alleged victim. According to Ruvio, the police department does not list exact locations for sexual assault reports in order to protect the victim.

Johnson began working at Page High School on Aug. 16, 2022, and resigned last Wednesday, according to Guilford County Schools. He was arrested two days later on charges of first-degree statutory rape of someone 15 years old or younger, statutory sexual offense and two counts of indecent liberties with children, according to court records.

The charges Johnson currently face involve one victim, according to Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish. Arrest warrants for Johnson list the date of the offenses as Jan. 28, 2023.

After a court hearing Monday, multiple media outlets reported that Johnson had engaged in sexual activity with another female student at Page, where he was an assistant girls basketball coach.

Court documents indicate “additional charges may be forthcoming” and state that Johnson was a “teacher/coach’ and “involved parties are student athletes.”

The News & Record emailed a request early Tuesday morning to Guilford County Schools requesting Johnson’s complete employment history. Gabrielle Brown, a district spokeswoman, said that information would not be available by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Greensboro police “are actively working this to determine if there are additional victims,” department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said in an email on Monday.