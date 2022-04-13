Former Pilot Life HQ in Sedgefield looks like mansion from 1700s. It's nominated for spot on National Register of Historic Places.

GREENSBORO — What once housed the Pilot Life Insurance Co. headquarters has been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building at 5300 High Point Road was built in the 1920s and has been a major landmark in the Sedgefield community. The building was “a careful replication of the governor’s mansion built in 1767 in New Bern,” according to “Jefferson Pilot Financial, A Century of Excellence,” a history written for the company’s centennial in 2003.

Pilot Life, which once employed hundreds, created the grand campus as a business showplace on the outskirts of the city.

Inclusion on the national register does not restrict the owner from altering the historic property, but it does make the owner eligible for a 20% income tax credit for rehabilitation of the building, according to the U.S. National Park Service. The agency is ultimately responsible for approving inclusion in the historical registry.

As part of the process, the city of Greensboro is requesting input from residents and will hold a public hearing about the property. That meeting will be held virtually at 4 p.m. on April 27 before the Historic Preservation Commission.

The City Council will then weigh in on the nomination prior to it being considered by the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee in June. Then the matter goes to the National Park Service for approval.

Kisco Senior Living bought the building and 142-acre campus in 2008 and divided it into six parcels. In 2015, the land was rezoned for a six-tract development with a variety of uses including commercial and residential.

M.J. Ritschel, chief investment officer for Kisco, said the building is under contract with Richmond, Va.-based Clachan Properties.

A representative for Clachan could not be reached late Wednesday, but Ritschel said both Kisco and Clachen approve of the historic designation.

“They’re going to redevelop the property ... for apartments,” said Ritschel, adding that the company hopes to close on the property in late summer or early fall.

Forty-three properties and 12 historic districts in Greensboro are listed on the national register, according to the city. The last Greensboro property added was downtown’s Blue Bell Building in 2020.

