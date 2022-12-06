Former Triad residents talk about impact of power outages in Moore County

SUMMERFIELD — Feeling grateful for family and a warm place to stay, Greg and Megan Kaufman are waiting for news about when power may be restored at their West End home in Moore County.

They are staying with family in Summerfield, where they lived before moving less than two years ago. It's unclear when schools may reopen for their sons, who are in the fourth, sixth and 11th grades.

"We were playing cards together when the power went out Saturday night," Megan Kaufman said during an interview Monday night. "There was literally no warning. No chance to plan."

Greg Kaufman said it soon became clear from news reports Sunday that there was no quick fix for restoring power to the county. He decided they would make the 75-minute drive to his parents' home.

"I just had a gut feeling," he said. "I said let's go see my parents and stay where it's warm, and we can have power and water. I can work up here anyway, so it kind of worked out."

As of Tuesday morning, about 36,000 Duke Energy customers in the area remained without power, according to the utility company's website.

Megan Kaufman, who works for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said she is especially concerned for those in the community who have medical issues and rely on electricity for various treatments and equipment to keep them well.

She also expressed concern for residents without heat and who will also lose costly groceries due to the length of the outage.

Authorities have not discussed a possible motive, but have said the attack on two substations was intentional and a criminal act.

No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the incident.

"As a resident, I would say this is so much bigger than whatever you're mad about," Megan Kaufman said of the widespread impact of the outages.

She said residents were having to drive out of the area to get fuel for their vehicles because local gas stations were without power.

Places that had generators were offering hot coffee, free WiFi and more.

"It's been really cool to see the community come together," she said.