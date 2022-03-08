Foundation celebrates nine local nonprofits, awards $283,000 in grants

Organizers announced $283,000 in grants awarded among nine local nonprofits at the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s annual W2W Power of the Purse Luncheon on Monday, March 7, 2022..

GREENSBORO — The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s annual W2W Power of the Purse Luncheon on Monday honored the year’s award recipients and their contributions to the community.

Lisa Leslie, a former WNBA player and Olympic gold medalist, gave the keynote address at the luncheon at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

Organizers announced $283,000 in grants awarded among nine local nonprofits: BackPack Beginnings ($100,000), Diaper Bank of North Carolina ($42,000), Guilford Child Development ($40,000), Say Yes to Education ($37,000), Wheels4Hope ($17,000), PDY&F Community Garden ($15,000), Mustard Seed Community Health ($12,000), The Sparrow's Nest (The Black Suit Initiative, $10,000), and A Simple Gesture ($10,000).

The luncheon also launched W2W Week, a weeklong public awareness campaign to uplift, recognize, support and celebrate fellow women in the community from all walks of life. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan also issued a proclamation of W2W week.

Learn more at womentowomengreensboro.org/w2w-week.