Four injured in stabbing at downtown Greensboro nightclub, police say

"This is not the first reported act of violence, in a bar or nightclub, this year. As bars, nightclubs and restaurants are allowed to increase capacity and people are feeling more comfortable being out again we are seeing a rise in violent acts and bad behavior."

Vaughan went on in the post to say that in December, she proposed a draft of an ordinance to hold "bad actors" accountable for violent acts on or related to their premises as a way to reduce aggravated assaults and homicides. Vaughan said she plans to move forward with proposed public hearings to get input on the ordinance from stakeholders, including business owners, promoters, patrons, law enforcement and the general public.