Four injured in stabbing at downtown Greensboro nightclub, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after four people were stabbed at a downtown Greensboro nightclub Sunday night.
Officers responded to Tranquilo Bar and Restaurant, located at 221 S. Elm St., at about 10 p.m., according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
Four stabbing victims with non-life-threatening wounds were transported to a local hospital, Glenn said.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
There is no suspect information.
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan took to Facebook after the incident Sunday to share her thoughts.
"Tranquilo was not very tranquil today. Reports of a possible stabbing/shots fired sent people running. It was a beautiful day in downtown Greensboro, until it wasn't.
"This is not the first reported act of violence, in a bar or nightclub, this year. As bars, nightclubs and restaurants are allowed to increase capacity and people are feeling more comfortable being out again we are seeing a rise in violent acts and bad behavior."
Vaughan went on in the post to say that in December, she proposed a draft of an ordinance to hold "bad actors" accountable for violent acts on or related to their premises as a way to reduce aggravated assaults and homicides. Vaughan said she plans to move forward with proposed public hearings to get input on the ordinance from stakeholders, including business owners, promoters, patrons, law enforcement and the general public.