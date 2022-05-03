Fourth suicide at Rockingham Co. jail in 14 months reported Tuesday; Sheriff requests investigation

WENTWORTH — For the fourth time since February 2021, an inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility has died after attempting suicide, officials reported Tuesday.

While performing routine inmate checks at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, detention officers found that an inmate had made an attempt to end his life, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Detention officers and emergency medical workers rendered medical aid, but the inmate died as a result of an "apparent self-inflicted injury,'' the release said.

The inmate, who was booked into the jail early Monday morning, was in his cell alone, the release said.

Sheriff Sam Page has requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation spearhead the probe into the death, a standard protocol. The sheriff's office will also conduct an internal investigation to determine whether any agency policies or procedures were violated.

While the sheriff's office said the inmate's next of kin had been notified, the office did not release the inmate's name, age, charges or manner in which he harmed himself.

April jail death

Another unnamed prisoner died at the jail from a medical emergency on the morning of April 22 while being booked into the detention center, sheriff's officials said in April.

A sheriff’s spokesman said in April that the prisoner was going through the “pre-booking’’ process at the jail with a North Carolina probation/parole officer at about 11:30 a.m. that day when the prisoner became ill. No details about the prisoner’s symptoms or prior health history were available.

The probation/parole agent, as well as other staff from the detention center, rendered first aid, but the prisoner died, officials said. The sheriff’s office referred all questions about the incident to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case as a matter of standard protocol.

Three inmates under 30 died in February 2021

Three other inmates, all under age 30, died at the jail during February 2021 after attempting suicide, prompting Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page to pledge to step up suicide-risk training and possibly increase detention center staff.

The deaths of one woman and two men, all known heroin users at the time of their arrests, marked the first suicides at the 232-bed facility in more than a decade, officials said.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office cited in Mecklenburg suicide lawsuit

Also in late April, Adrianna Blackwell of Rockingham County filed a federal complaint in Mecklenburg County alleging state correctional officials, as well as members of the sheriff’s offices in Mecklenburg and Rockingham counties, failed to ensure the safety of her 17-year-old son.

He was found hanging by a bedsheet in his Mecklenburg juvenile cell on Nov. 21, 2020.

Ten days earlier, the youth, referred to at the time of his death by the N.C. Department of Public Safety as Desmond W., had been charged with first-degree murder in Rockingham County, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit refers to the late teen by the initials D.W.

Within the complaint are multiple allegations that the two sheriff’s offices and officials within the N.C. Department of Public Safety violated the inmate’s constitutional rights.

Further, the complaint charges that the state, along with the Rockingham and Mecklenburg sheriff’s offices, failed to adequately share the accumulating signs that Desmond W. was a suicide risk. If officials had done so, the youth would have been kept under a more restrictive “suicide watch” in the Mecklenburg jail, the lawsuit claims.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office declined comment Monday, citing a pending legal matter.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Micheal Littlejohn of Charlotte and Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Durham.

Desmond W. left a suicide note, which he had written with a pencil he should not have been allowed to have, according to the lawsuit.

It read: “tell my family I’m sorry.”

It was followed by an acronym: “IICSARNKM,” short for “If I commit suicide at least a real n—— had killed me,” a rap lyric the youth had been heard repeating two weeks before when he was first jailed in Rockingham County, the lawsuit claims.

The SBI had not responded to requests for comment at press time.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter. The Charlotte Observer contributed to this report.

