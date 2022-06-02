Free child car seat inspections available Friday in High Point

HIGH POINT — Families wanting to make sure their child car seats are properly installed can get a free safety inspection on Friday.
The free event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Guilford County Health Department, 501 E. Green Drive, the county health department said Thursday in a news release. It is sponsored by the Guilford County Division of Public Health Family Connects program in partnership with the Safe Kids Guilford County program.
No pre-registration is required.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will inspect car seats and booster seats.
Low-cost car seats, provided by Volvo Group, will also be available for eligible families to buy on a first-come, first-served basis.