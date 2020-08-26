Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test (copy)
GREENSBORO — Free COVID-19 testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church at 1210 S. Eugene St.

The testing is being done by the Old North State Medical Society in conjunction with the Guilford County Public Health.

To register and for more information, visit onsms.org/greensboro.

