Free COVID-19 vaccinations for young children offered at Four Seasons Town Centre beginning Wednesday

GREENSBORO — StarMed Healthcare will begin providing the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old at Four Seasons Town Centre on Wednesday.

The vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are the same as vaccines for adults, but will be administered to children in smaller doses, according to a news release from StarMed.

Pfizer recommends three doses at one-tenth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be three weeks after the first, followed by a third shot at least two months later.

Moderna recommends two doses at one-fourth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be about four weeks after the first.

Parents can register their children at https://unityphr.com/campaigns/starmed/vaccine for a vaccination at a StarMed Healthcare location. There is no cost to get vaccinated, with or without insurance, and regardless of your immigration status.

Four Seasons is at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre and the vaccines are offered indoors.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the vaccine in children 5 and younger on Wednesday and it was approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday. Temporary side effects are similar to adults: a sore arm at the injection site, headache, and being tired or achy for a day or two, according to the release.

A COVID-19 vaccination can protect children against the virus, and the people around them. If a child does become infected with the virus, they may not become as sick as they would without the vaccine, StarMed said in the release. Children and families are urged to continue social distancing, wearing masks in crowded places and handwashing, even after receiving a vaccination.