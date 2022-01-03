 Skip to main content
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination event in Greensboro today
GREENSBORO — The Old North State Medical Society is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination event at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. today, according to a news release from the society.

The pop-up clinic is at 2630 E. Florida St. No appointment is needed. Vaccines for adults, teens and children 5 to 11 years old are available.

A former director of the CDC said on Monday that the rise in Covid-19 cases will make it hard for students to return to in-person classes in the coming weeks, as many teachers, students and staff are expected to come down with covid. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
