Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination event in Greensboro today

GREENSBORO — The Old North State Medical Society is hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination event at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. today, according to a news release from the society.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The pop-up clinic is at 2630 E. Florida St. No appointment is needed. Vaccines for adults, teens and children 5 to 11 years old are available.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.