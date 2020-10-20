Free flu shot clinic at UNCG on Saturday

GREENSBORO — UNCG's School of Nursing will hold a free public flu shot clinic on campus Saturday.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot on South Tate Street behind the Weatherspoon Art Museum.

UNCG nursing students will administer 150 flu shots and give away face coverings and hand sanitizer. Cone Health is providing the shots.

Those who want flu shots must be over age 18 and wear a face covering. People can stay in their vehicles or walk up to the clinic. The event is first come, first served and no reservations will be taken.

UNCG said in a news release that its nursing students have already given out at least 200 flu shots over the past month. The nursing school for the past five years has held a flu shot clinic the week of UNCG's homecoming.

UNCG's virtual homecoming began Monday and continues through Saturday.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.