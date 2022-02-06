 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free food and tests for sexually transmitted infections offered at Greensboro event Monday
0 Comments
top story

Free food and tests for sexually transmitted infections offered at Greensboro event Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — An event offering free food and testing for sexually transmitted infections is being offered Monday by local health officials in honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

The Guilford County health department and its Sexual Health Action Group (SHAG) will provide free HIV and STI testing, and free food incentives, from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the health department. The event is in the parking lot of Urban Ministries and Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine at 1002 S. Eugene St.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Free and confidential testing is available for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis and identification is not required.

Since December 2020 in Guilford County, 2,648 people have been diagnosed with HIV and 968 people have been diagnosed with AIDS (Stage 3), the release said, citing the 2020 North Carolina HIV Surveillance Report.

To learn more, visit https://www.hiv.gov/events/awareness-days/black

SHAG services include non-traditional STI testing, condom distribution to local businesses and clinics, and sexual health education classes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3lofiiB.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what Biden reportedly said to Becerra amid pressure on HHS

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert