Free food and tests for sexually transmitted infections offered at Greensboro event Monday

GREENSBORO — An event offering free food and testing for sexually transmitted infections is being offered Monday by local health officials in honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

The Guilford County health department and its Sexual Health Action Group (SHAG) will provide free HIV and STI testing, and free food incentives, from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the health department. The event is in the parking lot of Urban Ministries and Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine at 1002 S. Eugene St.

Free and confidential testing is available for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis and identification is not required.

Since December 2020 in Guilford County, 2,648 people have been diagnosed with HIV and 968 people have been diagnosed with AIDS (Stage 3), the release said, citing the 2020 North Carolina HIV Surveillance Report.

To learn more, visit https://www.hiv.gov/events/awareness-days/black.

SHAG services include non-traditional STI testing, condom distribution to local businesses and clinics, and sexual health education classes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3lofiiB.