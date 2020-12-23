Free food offered Monday and Tuesday at Greensboro churches

GREENSBORO — Food will be given away Monday and Tuesday, according to news releases from two church organizations.

Both drive-up events are open to anyone and people are asked to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Greensboro District Missionary Society is sponsoring Monday's event from 1-3 p.m. at Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 E. Florida St.

Fresh vegetables, meats and all the trimmings needed to prepare a New Year’s dinner will be offered, as well as prepared meals.

Mount Olivet AME Zion Church — Come to the Table Ministries is sponsoring Tuesday's event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the church at 2123 McConnell Road. Walk-up recipients are welcome to the event, which is made possible through funding from the Guilford Cares Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The church also offers a year-round food pantry, community garden and a blessing box for donations