Free food offered Monday and Tuesday at Greensboro churches
Free food offered Monday and Tuesday at Greensboro churches

Food Giveaway (copy)

Felton Wooten (right) and Jackie McDonald load food into a car at Trinity AME Zion Church in September.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Food will be given away Monday and Tuesday, according to news releases from two church organizations.

Both drive-up events are open to anyone and people are asked to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Greensboro District Missionary Society is sponsoring Monday's event from 1-3 p.m. at Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 E. Florida St.

Fresh vegetables, meats and all the trimmings needed to prepare a New Year’s dinner will be offered, as well as prepared meals. 

Mount Olivet AME Zion Church — Come to the Table Ministries is sponsoring Tuesday's event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the church at 2123 McConnell Road. Walk-up recipients are welcome to the event, which is made possible through funding from the Guilford Cares Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The church also offers a year-round food pantry, community garden and a blessing box for donations

