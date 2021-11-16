 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free food pantry every third Wednesday
0 Comments
top story

Free food pantry every third Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alumni fraternity volunteers set up a small-scale community pantry to aid locals suffering from food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Stock photo

 Renato Borlaza

GREENSBORO — Mount Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church will open its Community Food Pantry every third Wednesday of the month, the church announced in a news release. The church is at 2123 McConnell Road in Greensboro.

The pantry is open from 1:30–3 p.m. This is a walk-up and drive-thru event, and organizers ask people to wear face masks. Pantry dates include:

• Nov. 17, 2021

• Dec. 15, 2021;

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Jan. 19, 2022;

• Feb. 16, 2022;

• March 16, 2022

• April 20, 2022

• May 18, 2022

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston Mayor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News