Free food pantry every third Wednesday

GREENSBORO — Mount Olivet A.M.E. Zion Church will open its Community Food Pantry every third Wednesday of the month, the church announced in a news release. The church is at 2123 McConnell Road in Greensboro.
The pantry is open from 1:30–3 p.m. This is a walk-up and drive-thru event, and organizers ask people to wear face masks. Pantry dates include:
• Nov. 17, 2021
• Dec. 15, 2021;
• Jan. 19, 2022;
• Feb. 16, 2022;
• March 16, 2022
• April 20, 2022
• May 18, 2022
