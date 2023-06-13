GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Transit Agency is honoring the Juneteenth holiday by providing free fares system-wide, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

All GTA routes, as well as Access GSO services, will provide free transportation from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 19.

Access I-Ride services will still require payment.

Juneteenth was established in 1886 to commemorate the day the last African American slaves learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas.

Also observed as Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day, the occasion became a federal holiday with the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021.