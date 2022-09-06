Free monkeypox vaccine will be available Friday at pop-up clinic in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Cone Health and Triad Health Project are holding a pop-up clinic on Friday to offer free monkeypox vaccinations.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Triad Health Project's Higher Ground Day Center, 210 E. Bessemer Ave.

State health data shows there are now 377 cases in North Carolina. "Monkeypox," got its name because it was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys.

The vast majority of cases have been among men who have sex with other men, which has been consistent with findings from other jurisdictions, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has said. However, health officials caution that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease and that anyone can get it with direct exposure.

The illness is spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal, according to information on Guilford County's health department website.

Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a painful rash that forms blisters before crusting over.

The no-cost vaccine at Friday's clinic is for people 18 years and older who meet the following DHHS criteria:

• Close contact with someone with monkeypox within the last two weeks.

• Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

A medical history that includes testing or concern about a possibly sexually transmitted infection.

Engaged in HIV prevention, including a prescription for PrEP.

Having multiple possible exposures through sex.

Walk-up appointments will be available but registration is encouraged as the amount of available vaccine is limited. Register at www.conehealth.com/monkeypox-vaccine.