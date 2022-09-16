Free monkeypox vaccines offered Sunday at annual festival in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO — As monkeypox cases continue to increase locally and statewide, Cone Health plans to offer free vaccinations Sunday at the Greensboro Pride Festival for those eligible to receive it.

“We are grateful that Cone Health is offering this vaccine,” Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman said in a news release. “It is important for us to do everything possible to fight this disease that has affected so many in our community."

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to that of smallpox but milder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

The first case of monkeypox in North Carolina was identified on June 23. Since that date, the state has confirmed 446 cases as of Thursday, up from 399 the previous week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Cone Health will have a limited number of vaccinations available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at its booth at the annual festival in downtown Greensboro. For more details about the festival, visit greensboropride.org.

Cone Health encourages anyone planning to receive a vaccination Sunday to register in advance at conehealth.com/monkeypoxvaccine. A limited number of walk-up vaccinations are also available.

The Guilford County Health Department also will have a table at the event with staff who will provide educational materials about monkeypox.

"We can confirm that there has been an overall total of 34 cases of monkeypox in Guilford County," Kenya Smith Godette, spokeswoman for the county health department, said in an email Thursday.

The health department, she said, has provided Cone Health with a number of vaccine doses for Sunday's vaccination efforts.

The no-cost vaccine is for people 18 years and older who meet the following DHHS criteria:

Close contact with someone with monkeypox within the past two weeks

Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the past 90 days: A medical history that includes testing or concern about a possibly sexually transmitted infection Engaged in HIV prevention, including a prescription for PrEP Having multiple possible exposures through sex



Dr. David Priest, chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer with Novant Health, recently said that the primary way monkeypox is spread is through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact during which it can be spread through respiratory droplets.

Those unable to make the Greensboro Pride Festival and who meet state criteria for vaccination can receive one at the Cone Health Regional Center for Infectious Disease. For details, visit conehealth.com.

If someone suspects they have monkeypox or have been exposed, they should call their doctor immediately, describe their symptoms and request to be tested, according to local health department officials.