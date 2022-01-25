Free N95 masks distributed by Guilford County health department this Saturday

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Division of Public Health is hosting a free N95 respirator mask distribution event on Saturday.

The drive thru event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Signs will direct vehicles at the site, according to a release from the county.

Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Each household is limited to one box of N95 respirator masks. Each box contains 20 N95 masks.

The program comes following the recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says a well-fitting, NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection against the COVID-19 virus. A respirator mask has better filtration, and if worn properly and consistently, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask, according to the CDC.