Free recycling event set for Saturday in Guilford County

GIBSONVILLE — Guilford County and the town of Sedalia are hosting Spring Cleanup 2022 on Saturday, where Guilford County residents can drop off a variety of items for recycling or shredding.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon at Eastern Guilford Middle School, 435 Peeden Drive. No business waste will be accepted.

Residents can drop off the following items:

• tires

• appliances

• computers and peripherals, including monitors, printers, scanners and keyboards.

• televisions and cell phones

• electronic toys, games and game consoles

• personal documents for shredding — maximum of five boxes per vehicle

Electronic waste collected at the event will be recycled through Synergy Recycling, an R2 certified contractor located in Madison. Electronic waste disposal is available year-round to county residents through a drop-off program.

Household hazardous waste can be taken to Ecoflo Inc., 2750 Patterson St., Greensboro, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

For more information, contact Lorelei Elkins at 336-641-2082 or the Town of Sedalia at 336-449-1132.

