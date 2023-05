Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — Today is the last day to sign up for a free shuttle this Memorial Day weekend to the Warnersville swimming pool from the Lindley and Peeler recreation centers. Pools at Peeler and Lindley are closed this summer for repairs.

The deadline is 6 p.m. today. You can sign up in person at the recreation centers or by calling Peeler Recreation Center at 336-373-5877 or Lindley Recreation Center at 336-373-2930.

Pool admission is free. The shuttle departure times for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are as follows:

Peeler - 10 a.m.

Lindley - 10:30 a.m.

Warnersville - 11 a.m.

Peeler - 11:30 a.m.

Lindley - 12 p.m.

Warnersville - 1 p.m.

Peeler - 1:30 p.m.

Lindley - 2 p.m.

Warnersville - 2:45 p.m.

Peeler - 3:30 p.m.

Lindley - 4 p.m.

Warnersville - 6:15 p.m.