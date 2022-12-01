Free testing for HIV, sexually transmitted infections are available today in observance of World AIDS Day

Free testing for sexually transmitted infections (STI) and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) will be provided by the Guilford County Division of Public Health Sexual Health Action Group today in observance of World AIDS Day today.

“Each year we host STI and HIV testing events on December 1 to honor and remember the more than 36 million people who have died from an AIDS-related illness globally," Jordan Wilson, community health educator, said in a news release from the health department.

"Our testing events are also designed to bring attention to the HIV epidemic, speak out against HIV stigma, provide testing resources and education to community members, and call for an increased response to move toward ending the HIV epidemic in Guilford County,” she said.

Testing will take place in a mobile health unit at the following times and locations:

9 a.m. to noon: High Point Health Department, 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: N.C. A&T Student Center, 1403 John W Mitchell Drive, Greensboro.

Services include free and confidential testing for HIV, Syphilis, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Hepatitis B and C.

Food and incentives will be available for all participants. Individuals are not required to provide identification.

For more information about World AIDS Day, visit www.cdc.gov/hiv/library/awareness/wad.html