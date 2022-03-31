Free vision and hearing screenings offered in Greensboro

The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club is offering free hearing and vision screenings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro.
The Mobile Screening Unit will conduct screenings for existing or potential hearing loss, glaucoma and other eye diseases. Once screenings are completed, customers may be referred to their doctors or receive information on local agencies that provide follow-up services for little to no cost if problems exist.
The screenings are on a first come, first served basis.
For information, call 336-373-2169 or email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.