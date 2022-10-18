Freeze warning issued for Wednesday morning followed by freeze watch on Thursday for Triad region

RALEIGH — Temperatures will dip below freezing early Wednesday and possibly again on Thursday morning, forecasters warn.

A freeze warning is in effect from 3-9 a.m. Wednesday followed by a freeze watch Wednesday evening through 9 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said. With a warning, temperatures as low as 31 degrees are expected while a watch means temperatures could get that low.

The following counties in this area are under the warning and watch: Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph.

Rockingham County is under a freeze warning from 4 a.m.-9 a.m. Wednesday.

These temperatures are about two weeks ahead of schedule for what is normally the first freeze or frost event for many areas, Mark Hoffmann with the N.C. State Extension said in an article posted Monday online.

Hoffmann, whose specialty includes strawberries, advised growers in the Mid-Atlantic and western North Carolina and Virginia to cover their strawberry plants to avoid "shocking" freshly planted crops.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service warned.

Outdoor pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes covered.