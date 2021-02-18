Freezing rain expected to continue throughout Thursday, adding to icy conditions in Triad

GREENSBORO — For the second time in less than a week, Guilford County residents awoke to icy trees and power lines, slick roads and a long list of cancellations and delays.

Only 12 Guilford County customers were without power as of 9:15 a.m., according to Duke Energy's outage map, but with the winter weather showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, that number is likely to grow throughout the day. Over the weekend, freezing rain left more than 50,000 residents in Guilford County without power.

The weather service warned that areas hit by last week's storm could be even more vulnerable to power outages and tree damage with this storm.

Freezing rain is expected to continue throughout the day with the temperature only reaching a high of 31. Daytime ice accumulation is expected to be between two tenths and four tenths of an inch, and sleet accumulation of less than half an inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the chances for precipitation drop from 100% to 70% tonight, but freezing rain remains likely.

The area remains under a winter storm warning through 7 a.m. Friday. A high of 43 on Friday and a chance for sunshine should help melt the ice.