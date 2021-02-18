Freezing rain expected to continue throughout Thursday, but forecasters lower ice total to a quarter of an inch

Updated at 1 p.m.

GREENSBORO — As freezing rain continues to fall across the county, the number of power outages is slowly increasing.

At 12:45 p.m., 1,224 Guilford County customers were without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

The National Weather Service updated its forecast and is now predicting lower ice totals. Instead of a possible half inch, a quarter of an inch of ice is expected.

GREENSBORO — For the second time in less than a week, Guilford County residents awoke to icy trees and power lines, slick roads and a long list of cancellations and delays.

Delays, closings and cancellations: Greensboro offices, facilities closed Thursday Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled in the area because of the threat of bad weather:

Only 12 Guilford County customers were without power as of 9:15 a.m., according to Duke Energy's outage map, but with the winter weather showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, that number is likely to grow throughout the day. Over the weekend, freezing rain left more than 50,000 residents in Guilford County without power.

The weather service warned that areas hit by last week's storm could be even more vulnerable to power outages and tree damage with this storm.