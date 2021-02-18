 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freezing rain expected to continue throughout Thursday, but forecasters lower ice total to a quarter of an inch
0 comments
featured

Freezing rain expected to continue throughout Thursday, but forecasters lower ice total to a quarter of an inch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 1 p.m.

GREENSBORO — As freezing rain continues to fall across the county, the number of power outages is slowly increasing. 

At 12:45 p.m., 1,224 Guilford County customers were without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map. 

The National Weather Service updated its forecast and is now predicting lower ice totals. Instead of a possible half inch, a quarter of an inch of ice is expected. 

GREENSBORO — For the second time in less than a week, Guilford County residents awoke to icy trees and power lines, slick roads and a long list of cancellations and delays. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Only 12 Guilford County customers were without power as of 9:15 a.m., according to Duke Energy's outage map, but with the winter weather showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, that number is likely to grow throughout the day. Over the weekend, freezing rain left more than 50,000 residents in Guilford County without power.

The weather service warned that areas hit by last week's storm could be even more vulnerable to power outages and tree damage with this storm.

Freezing rain is expected to continue throughout the day with the temperature only reaching a high of 31. Daytime ice accumulation is expected to be between two tenths and four tenths of an inch, and sleet accumulation of less than half an inch is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Share your weather photos and videos

Share your weather photos and videos

Send us your photos and videos from Thursday's ice storm and we'll share them on social media, our website and possibly some of the photos in Friday's print edition.

Forecasters say the chances for precipitation drop from 100% to 70% tonight, but freezing rain remains likely.

The area remains under a winter storm warning through 7 a.m. Friday. A high of 43 on Friday and a chance for sunshine should help melt the ice.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Huge changes in society needed to help Earth

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News