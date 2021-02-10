 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freezing rain possible in Greensboro on Friday and Saturday, weather forecasters say
0 comments
alert top story

Freezing rain possible in Greensboro on Friday and Saturday, weather forecasters say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forecasters are calling for a chance of freezing rain between 8 a.m. and noon Friday morning in Greensboro before it turns to rain.

The accumulation Friday will be between a tenth and a quarter of a inch, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's high temperature will be near 37 degrees, the weather service said.

Friday night's forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain or freezing rain into early Saturday morning with a low temperature around 31 degrees in Greensboro.

The high Saturday is expected to be near 36.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden focus on working on relief, not trial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro
Crime

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Brighton Street for a report of gunfire and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News