Freezing rain possible in Greensboro on Friday and Saturday, weather forecasters say

Forecasters are calling for a chance of freezing rain between 8 a.m. and noon Friday morning in Greensboro before it turns to rain.
The accumulation Friday will be between a tenth and a quarter of a inch, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Friday's high temperature will be near 37 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday night's forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain or freezing rain into early Saturday morning with a low temperature around 31 degrees in Greensboro.
The high Saturday is expected to be near 36.
