Fresh produce giveaway scheduled for Friday afternoon in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Fresh produce will be given away from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at 2911 E. Market St.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Zakat Foundation of America, working with Al Shurah Community Resources of Guilford County and local masjids, will give away 700 boxes of produce until supplies are gone, according to a news release from Zakat.
Information: nayma@zakat.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.