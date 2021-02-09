 Skip to main content
Fresh produce giveaway scheduled for Friday afternoon in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Fresh produce will be given away from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at 2911 E. Market St.

The Zakat Foundation of America, working with Al Shurah Community Resources of Guilford County and local masjids, will give away 700 boxes of produce until supplies are gone, according to a news release from Zakat.

Information: nayma@zakat.org.

