Friday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death and 216 new cases documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Friday's data shows 2,924 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 855,905. There were a total of 52,417 tests completed Thursday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 4.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Friday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 39,699 cases (738 cases per 10,000 residents) and 552 deaths. That's an increase of 216 cases since Thursday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,266 active cases of COVID-19 and 38,705 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 65 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,243 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 35,920 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Friday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,615 total cases (921 cases per 10,000 residents) and 223 deaths; Davidson County with 14,556 total cases (868 cases per 10,000 residents) and 156 deaths; Forsyth County with 31,647 total cases (828 cases per 10,000 residents) and 345 deaths; Randolph County with 13,131 total cases (914 cases per 10,000 residents) and 200 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,806 total cases (748 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 89 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Friday, according to Cone's online tracker, two more than Thursday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,186 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 49 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,465 people were hospitalized Thursday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 33 from Wednesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 28,13 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 74,806 from Wednesday. The CDC also reported 2,407 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 503,587.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.